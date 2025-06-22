Menu
Nick Martinez News: Clean outing as reliever

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Martinez threw two perfect innings with no strikeouts Saturday against the Cardinals.

The right-hander followed opener Brent Suter -- who gave up two runs over two innings -- as the second arm in a bullpen game. Martinez had started his first 15 appearances of the season, but after failing to escape the third inning in his last outing Thursday, the Reds opted to shift him to a relief role Saturday. The veteran has struggled significantly since the start of June, posting a 7.52 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 20.1 innings in five appearances.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
