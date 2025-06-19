Nick Martinez News: Rocked by Twins

Martinez (4-8) took the loss Thursday against Minnesota, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Martinez failed to complete three innings for the first time in 15 appearances this season and surrendered three runs for a second straight outing. The 34-year-old has allowed a long ball in five consecutive starts, logging a 6.03 ERA and a 22:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is expected to come Tuesday against the Yankees.