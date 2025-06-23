Nick Maton News: Cut loose by Chicago

The White Sox released Maton on Friday.

Maton has had two stints in the majors with the White Sox in 2025 but hit just .167 with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate over 63 plate appearances before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster for a second time in mid-May. He remained in the organization as a depth option at Triple-A, but he didn't make much of a case for another promotion after slashing .192/.354/.346 in 16 games with Charlotte. The 28-year-old utility player will look to catch on with another organization on a minor-league deal.