Nick Monistere News: Drafted in fourth round

The Astros have selected Monistere with the 126th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

An infielder from Southern Mississippi, Monistere won Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year this year by slashing .323/.410/.623 with 21 home runs and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate. A senior sign, this pick will save Houston some money, but Monistere can do a bit of everything.