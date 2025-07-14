Menu
Nick Monistere News: Drafted in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The Astros have selected Monistere with the 126th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

An infielder from Southern Mississippi, Monistere won Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year this year by slashing .323/.410/.623 with 21 home runs and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate. A senior sign, this pick will save Houston some money, but Monistere can do a bit of everything.

