Nick Potter News: Grabbed by Houston

The Astros selected Potter with the 156th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-4 righty worked out of the bullpen during his lone season with Wichita State. Potter recorded three saves in 23 appearances and had a 3.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 29.2 innings. He also threw five wild pitches and plunked three batters, so he'll need to improve his control to have a chance of seeing the majors.