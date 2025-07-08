Nick Sandlin Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Sandlin (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Sandlin returned to action June 20 after missing two months with a right lat strain, posting a 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with six strikeouts over 8.1 innings in nine appearances out of the bullpen. He will now likely be sidelined for another prolonged period of time as he deals with a second injury to his throwing arm, this time the elbow. Justin Bruihl was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Sandlin on the major-league roster.