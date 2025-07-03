Nicky Lopez News: Links up with Yankees on MiLB deal

The Yankees signed Lopez to a minor-league contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Yankees have one of the worst defensive infields in baseball, so signing the light-hitting but slick-fielding Lopez as a depth addition is sensible. Lopez has gone 1-for-24 at the plate during stints this season between the Angels and Cubs and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.