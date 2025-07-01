Nicky Lopez News: Opts out of minor-league contract

The Diamondbacks released Lopez on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Lopez had the ability to trigger an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract on July 1, and he's done just that. The utility infielder slashed .267/.303/.317 in 24 games with Triple-A Reno and has gone 1-for-24 at the plate during stints this season between the Angels and Cubs.