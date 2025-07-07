Noah Cameron News: Keeps rolling

Cameron (3-4) picked up the win Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

After throwing 4.2 scoreless innings in his last start, Cameron delivered his sixth quality start of the season and notched his longest outing of the campaign. The 25-year-old rookie has been fantastic this season, boasting a 2.56 ERA and a 50:20 K:BB across 63.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Mets on Sunday.