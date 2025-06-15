Noah Cameron News: Notches seven Ks in no-decision

Cameron did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics, yielding four hits and one walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie southpaw generated a solid 13 whiffs out of his 83 total pitches to secure his third performance of six or more strikeouts in seven career starts. Cameron should continue to stick in the Kansas City rotation while Cole Ragans (shoulder) remains out; however, the Royals may have trouble removing Cameron from the starter's role considering he's now pitched to a 1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through 42.1 innings. The 25-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start at San Diego next weekend.