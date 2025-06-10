Noah Cameron News: Roughed up by Yankees

Cameron (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Cameron allowed just three runs over his first five starts this season, spanning 31.2 innings. However, the 25-year-old came down to earth Tuesday, yielding a three-run home run to Austin Wells and a two-run homer to Aaron Judge during the start. The only positive takeaway from the outing was Cameron's strikeout ability. He had topped three strikeouts just once before Tuesday's start. On the year, Cameron has posted a 2.17 ERA and a 25:11 K:BB over 37.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Rangers next time out.