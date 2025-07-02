Noah Cameron News: Shuts Mariners down

Cameron didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Seattle, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 4.2 scoreless innings.

Cameron delivered his fourth scoreless start of his rookie season, bouncing back from two consecutive losses and an appearance in which he yielded five runs over four innings to the Dodgers. 11 of the 25-year-old's 16 earned runs over 55.1 innings in 2025 have come in two starts: the aforementioned outing against Los Angeles and a June 27 start against the Yankees. When he hasn't faced arguably the two most potent offenses in baseball, he's been utterly dominant, boasting a 0.96 ERA and a 33:15 K:BB in 46.2 innings. He's slated to face the Pirates next time out.