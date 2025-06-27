Noah Cameron News: Struggles in loss
Cameron (2-4) took the loss after throwing four innings, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four, during Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Cameron didn't allowed just three hits, but struggled through his shortest start of the season regardless Friday. It was a rare blip in an otherwise great season for the 25-year-old, who allowed two runs or fewer in all but one of his starts entering the game. Despite the rough start, his ERA is still a very respectable 2.78 through 51.2 innings on the season. He is set to face the Mariners on the road in his next start.
