Noah Davis News: Called up Sunday

The Dodgers recalled Davis from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The right-hander was optioned to Oklahoma City in early June after a one-day stint in the majors, and he's back with the big club for Sunday's series finale in Kansas City. Across his three stints in the big leagues this season, Davis has given up three earned runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 4.2 innings.