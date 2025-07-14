Menu
Noah Davis News: Traded to Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 14, 2025

The Twins acquired Davis from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Davis had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers following a nightmarish relief outing that saw him surrender 10 runs while recording four outs. He's posted an 8.95 ERA across 23 outings at the big-league level covering parts of four seasons. Davis has been assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.

