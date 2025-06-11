Noah Song News: Makes 2025 Double-A debut

Song (elbow) was reinstated from Double-A Portland's 7-day injured list Friday and made his 2025 debut for the affiliate in relief Sunday, striking out one and issuing one walk over a scoreless inning.

After making five rehab appearances across stops with three lower-level affiliates, Song was cleared to debut with Portland. The 28-year-old righty was initially developed as a starter to begin his professional career, but after back surgery and Tommy John surgery kept him from pitching in 2024, he's since transitioned into a multi-inning relief role. Given his advanced age, Song could move quickly to Triple-A Worcester if he finds success at Double-A.