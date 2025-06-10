Menu
Noelvi Marte headshot

Noelvi Marte Injury: Begins hitting soft toss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 12:09pm

Marte (oblique) began hitting from soft tosses in a batting cage Friday, MLB.com reports.

Marte is at the Reds' complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) working his way back from an oblique injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list in late April. The report doesn't give an estimated return date other that sometime in June. Presumably, Marte will go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining Cincinnati.

Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
