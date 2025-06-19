Noelvi Marte Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Marte (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Marte has been hitting without issue in recent days and was cleared to play in rehab games after an MRI on his left oblique came back clean. The young infielder has been sidelined since early May but should be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list following a handful of rehab contests. Marte has slashed .294/.342/.515 this season and should get his third-base job back upon his return.