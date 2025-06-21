Menu
Noelvi Marte Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Updated on June 21, 2025 at 8:10am

Marte (oblique) started at third base and went 2-for-3 with two RBI Friday in a rehab game in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Marte played seven innings in what was his first game action since landing on the 10-day injured list in early May. He'll stick around in Arizona through the weekend before shifting his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville next week, according to MLB.com.

