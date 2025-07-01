Noelvi Marte Injury: Rain delays rehab

Marte (oblique) appeared in both ends of a doubleheader Sunday and went a combined 3-for-6 with a walk, a triple and two RBI for Double-A Chattanooga.

Rain washed out potential rehab games Friday and Saturday before Marte returned to the field. He served as the designated hitter in Sunday's opener and played third base in the nightcap. The rehab plan was for Marte to play five consecutive games for the Lookouts before he was to be re-evaluated, but the rain limited him to four contests. Chattanooga was off Monday and will begin a road trip Tuesday. It is unclear if the Reds will send Marte on the road or conduct the re-evaluation.