Noelvi Marte Injury: Rehab shifts to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Marte (oblique) went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and five RBI for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Marte started at third base and played all nine innings, the first nine-inning game he's played in the field during his rehab assignment. The rehab has taken him from the Arizona Complex League (three starts) to Double-A Chattanooga (four starts) and now to Louisville. Per MLB.com, Marte is slated to play two games with the Bats before being re-evaluated.

