Noelvi Marte News: Exiting lineup Sunday

Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Upon returning from the injured list Friday, Marte started the first two games of the Reds' series in Philadelphia at third base, going a collective 0-for-5 with two walks and an RBI. Though he looks to be the Reds' preferred option at the position now that he's healthy again, Marte will be rested Sunday and will give way at third base to Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the series finale.