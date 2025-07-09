Noelvi Marte News: Goes yard against MIA

Marte went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 7-2 win over Miami.

Marte had been working through a rough patch at the plate, entering Wednesday's contest with just two hits in his last 23 at-bats. He broke the drought with a pair of hits, including a two-run homer off Sandy Alcantara in the fourth inning. On the year, Marte is slashing .277/.330/.494 with four home runs.