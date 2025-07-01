Menu
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado Injury: Battling sprained finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Arenado was diagnosed with a right index finger sprain Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Arenado initially injured himself Sunday and worked as a DH on Monday, but his diagnosis will cause him to miss the starting nine entirely Tuesday while Nolan Gorman starts at the hot corner. X-rays on Arenado's finger came back negative, so he's being considered day-to-day for now.

