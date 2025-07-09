Menu
Nolan Arenado Injury: Expected back in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that he would be "surprised" if Arenado (shoulder) is not back in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado missed a third straight start Tuesday due to a right shoulder impingement, but the third baseman said he felt "drastically" better than he did during the Cardinals' scheduled off day Monday. Barring a setback, it sounds like Arenado will be back at the hot corner Wednesday.

