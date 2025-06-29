Nolan Arenado Injury: Makes precautionary exit Sunday

Arenado said after Sunday's 7-0 win over the Guardians that his removal from the contest was due to a jammed right index finger, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado went 2-for-3 with a double before he was lifted for a pinch hitter as a precautionary measure in the top of the eighth inning. The Cardinals were up 5-0 at the time of Arenado's departure, which adds credence to the idea that the third baseman's removal was precautionary. Even so, fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on Arenado's status heading into Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh.