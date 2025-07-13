Nolan Arenado Injury: Remains out of lineup

Arenado (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Arenado will miss a second straight start while he recovers from the right index finger sprain he sustained in Friday's 6-5 loss. The injury is a recurrence of one that he originally suffered June 30, but with the All-Star break on the horizon to give him added healing time, Arenado should be ready to go when the Cardinals open their second-half schedule next Friday in Arizona.