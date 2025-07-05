Nolan Arenado Injury: Scratched from lineup

Arenado was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus the Cubs due to a right shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado missed two games earlier this week due to a sprained finger, but a new shoulder issue will hold him out of Saturday's contest. The Cardinals are labeling him as day-to-day for now and will instead start Thomas Saggese at third base against Chicago.