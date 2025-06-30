Nolan Arenado News: Good to go Monday
Arenado (finger) will start at third base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Pirates.
After jamming his right index finger early in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Guardians, Arenado initially stayed in the game before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. The Cardinals described Arenado's early exit as precautionary, and his inclusion in the lineup a day later seemingly supports that notion. While the veteran third baseman is on pace for a second straight season with a sub-.400 slugging percentage, he's at least gotten his batting average back on track in June, hitting .283 through his first 26 games of the month.
