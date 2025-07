Arenado (finger) is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday against the Cubs.

The third baseman has been sidelined all week due to a sprain of his right index finger, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Chicago. Arenado batted .275 (28-for-102) with three doubles, four homers, 14 RBI and 14 runs over 27 contests in June.