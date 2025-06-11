Nolan Arenado News: Three hits, homer in loss

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Arenado singled in his first two plate appearances, with the second of those plating a run. In the eighth, he turned on a high fastball from Chad Green and put it just over the left-field wall. The long ball was the eighth for Arenado, who is on an 85-RBI pace despite an underwhelming .242/.304/.394 batting line.