Nolan Gorman News: Exiting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 3:54pm

Gorman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Gorman had been getting more opportunities against lefties lately, but he'll take a seat for the Cardinals' second consecutive matchup with a southpaw while MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Washington. Yohel Pozo will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and will bat sixth.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
