Nolan Gorman News: Exiting lineup Wednesday
Gorman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Gorman had been getting more opportunities against lefties lately, but he'll take a seat for the Cardinals' second consecutive matchup with a southpaw while MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Washington. Yohel Pozo will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter and will bat sixth.
