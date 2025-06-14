Nolan Gorman News: Hits three-run homer in win

Gorman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Gorman crushed a 433-foot homer off Jose Quintana to give the Cardinals a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. He has been swinging a hot bat in June, going 9-for-28 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored over 11 games. The 25-year-old is slashing .220/.317/.398 with four long balls, 17 RBI and 17 runs scored across just 139 plate appearances this season. He could be at risk of returning to the bench with Brendan Donovan (toe) expected back Sunday but has certainly made a strong case for continued playing time with his recent performance.