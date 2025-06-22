Menu
Nolan Gorman headshot

Nolan Gorman News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Though he had started in the Cardinals' last four games and is expected to handle a regular role against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future after Ivan Herrera (hamstring) landed on the injured list Friday, the left-handed-hitting Gorman will likely continue to find himself on the bench against most lefties. He'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
