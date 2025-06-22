Nolan Gorman News: Idle against southpaw

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Though he had started in the Cardinals' last four games and is expected to handle a regular role against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future after Ivan Herrera (hamstring) landed on the injured list Friday, the left-handed-hitting Gorman will likely continue to find himself on the bench against most lefties. He'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds.