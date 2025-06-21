Nolan Gorman News: More playing time with Herrera out

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Gorman will receive "more opportunity" following the injury to Ivan Herrera (hamstring), Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gorman made his 10th start in 11 games Friday, so he had already been playing a lot lately even before Herrera was hurt. However, the Herrera injury creates a clear path to at-bats at designated hitter against right-handed pitching, and he can also see some action at second base on days Brendan Donovan plays the outfield. Gorman is slashing .273/.385/.545 with three home runs in June.