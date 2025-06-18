Nolan Hoffman News: Acquired by Phillies

The Phillies acquired Hoffman from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Philadelphia selected Hoffman's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoffman has been at Triple-A Round Rock all season, collecting a 5.91 ERA and 46:21 K:BB over 35 innings. The 27-year-old has not made an appearance in the big leagues, but he'll now get a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster and could have a clearer path to making his MLB debut later on this season.