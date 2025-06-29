Nolan Jones News: Getting day off vs. lefty
Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Jones will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo and Daniel Schneemann on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. Johnathan Rodriguez will replace Jones as the Guardians' starting right fielder and will bat eighth.
