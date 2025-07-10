Nolan McLean News: Racking up Ks at Syracuse
McLean struck out 10 while giving up three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
It's the second straight start with double-digit strikeouts for the 23-year-old right-hander, who is making a loud statement that he's ready for the next challenge. Over his last nine Triple-A outings, McLean has delivered a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB through 48.2 innings. The Mets' big-league rotation is about to get significant reinforcements with both Kodai Senga (hamstring) and Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) set to come off the IL right before the All-Star break, but McLean could make his MLB debut in the second half if injuries create further opportunities.
