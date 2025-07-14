Nolan Sailors News: Nabbed by Kansas City

The Royals selected Sailors with the 128th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

An outfielder out of Creighton University, Sailors was a four-year contributor for the Bluejays. The 22-year-old batted .389 with six homers and 27 steals in 276 plate appearances during the 2025 campaign and showed strong plate discipline with a 14.9 percent strikeout rate and 12 percent walk rate.