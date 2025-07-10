Nolan Schanuel Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Schanuel is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rangers due to calf tightness, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Schanuel has reportedly been dealing with the discomfort for the last few days, though he has collected four hits across 12 at-bats in the first three games of the Angels' series against Texas. The injury doesn't sound particularly serious, and he will get some extra rest in the next week with the All-Star break looming.