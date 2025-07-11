Nolan Schanuel News: Back in lineup Friday

Schanuel (calf) will start at first base and bat second Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Calf tightness prevented Schanuel from appearing in Thursday's contest, but the issue seems to have subsided following a day of rest. Now back in the lineup, the 23-year-old will aim to finish the first half strong after going 9-for-38 (.237) to begin the month of July.