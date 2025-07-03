Nolan Schanuel News: Clubs eighth long ball in win

Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

The 23-year-old first baseman clubbed his eighth long ball of the season with a second-inning shot off Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder. Schanuel has settled in as the Angels' everyday man at the cold corner this year, starting 83 of the team's first 86 games. Over his last 188 plate appearances, Schanuel is slashing .286/.382/.460 with six homers, 10 doubles, 22 RBI and two stolen bases.