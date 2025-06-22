Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Schanuel headshot

Nolan Schanuel News: Clubs three-run home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 10:35pm

Schanuel went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an RBI single during Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Astros.

Schanuel notched his fifth three-hit game of the campaign, staying red-hot at the plate. The first baseman is 23-for-72 (.319) with three home runs, nine runs scored, 14 RBI and two stolen bases over his last 17 games. He's slashing .283/.372/.412 in 2025.

Nolan Schanuel
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now