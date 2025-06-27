Nolan Schanuel News: Goes deep in high-scoring loss

Schanuel went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 15-9 loss to the Nationals.

Schanuel has tapped into a bit of power lately, going 13-for-49 (.265) with four homers and three doubles over his last 11 games. The first baseman isn't known for his slugging, and it's unclear if he'll be able to sustain his recent success over a longer stretch. For the season, he's at seven homers, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored, three stolen bases, 16 doubles, one triple and a .276/.364/.413 slash line across 78 games.