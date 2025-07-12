Nolan Schanuel News: On base four times in win

Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

After sitting out Thursday's game due to tightness in his left calf, Schanuel returned to his usual spot at first base and looked pretty healthy when he doubled in the eighth inning and then swiped third base. The 23-year-old has had a productive beginning to July, slashing .286/.354/.381 over 10 contests with a homer, a steal, three runs and seven RBI.