Nolan Schanuel News: Swipes bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Schanuel went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Schanuel has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-24 (.333) with four doubles and six RBI in that span. The steal was just his second of the season, as the first baseman typically doesn't add much speed or power despite steady contact skills. For the year, he's up to a .276/.374/.385 slash line with three home runs, 20 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 63 contests.

