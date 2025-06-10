Nolan Schanuel News: Three hits, steal in Tuesday's win

Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Schanuel delivered the walk-off hit in the 10th inning to secure his three-hit game. The first baseman has four multi-hit efforts and five RBI, as well as two steals, over his last six games. He's up to a .284/.382/.391 slash line with three home runs, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored and three steals through 64 contests. As long as Schanuel avoids a prolonged slump, he shouldn't be too threatened by the Angels' recent acquisition of LaMonte Wade, who figures to serve as a reserve option at first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.