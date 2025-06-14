Orion Kerkering News: Excellent stretch continues in win

Kerkering (5-2) threw a clean eighth inning in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays, striking out one while earning the win.

Kerkering has been excellent in relief for over a month now -- he last conceded an earned run back on May 6. The 24-year-old right-hander's streak of no earned runs is up to 13.1 innings, during which he owns a 1.20 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB. It was interesting to see the Phillies bypass presumed closer Jordan Romano in a save opportunity in favor of left-hander Matt Strahm on Saturday, which suggests the club may have an unclear bullpen hierarchy that could also leave the door open for Kerkering to work his way into the mix.