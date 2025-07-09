Orion Kerkering News: Moves past apparent injury
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Kerkering was unavailable to pitch in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants due to soreness but is available Wednesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kerkering might have gotten a save chance had he been available Tuesday. Instead, the Phillies turned to Jordan Romano, who gave up three runs in the ninth inning to take a blown save and loss. The source of Kerkering's soreness isn't known, but he will evidently be ready Wednesday, if needed. Kerkering has notched two saves for the Phillies this season.
