Orion Kerkering News: Saddled with third loss Thursday

Kerkering (5-3) was charged with the loss in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Astros, giving up one run on two hits with no strikeouts in the eighth inning.

Although it was not a save situation, the 24-year-old right-hander allowed his first earned run since his May 6 outing. Thursday ended a streak of 19 appearances without an earned run for Kerkering, who was summoned to face the top of Houston's lineup but failed to keep the game tied. Kerkering has still worked to a 1.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB over his last 23.1 innings, so he should remain in Philadelphia's high-leverage mix going forward.